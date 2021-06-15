Police investigate 2 homicides, shooting into police office

CNN - Regional

By Justin Shrair

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Forsyth County deputies and Winston-Salem police officers are investigating two homicides that were followed by a shooting and car chase in Winston-Salem.

Shots were fired into the Winston-Salem police District 1 office on North Point Boulevard around 3:34 p.m. Monday.

Winston-Salem police said 26-year-old William Scott used a rifle to fire more than a dozen shots at the police station.

Officers witnessed the shooting and pursued the vehicle for four miles before ending in front of the gym at Reynolds High School.

The suspect left the vehicle and fired the rifle at officers before dropping it and running in Hanes Park, police said. The suspect then began firing at officers with a handgun.

The officers shot the suspect and immediately rendered aid until Forsyth County EMS arrived.

Officers say the suspect is in stable condition. The suspect is in custody and is accused of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Officers identified his homes to check on his family and friends, police said.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were led to a home on Curraghmore Road in Clemmons, which was later identified as the suspect’s parents’ residence. Deputies found the body of the suspect’s mother inside the home. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were also led to a Winston-Salem home. where the suspect’s grandmother was also found dead. Her death is also being investigated as a homicide.

Evidence suggests that the suspect in the shooting is the same suspect in the homicides, officers said.

One officer sustained minor injuries in a car crash on the way to the scene. That crash happened on Robinhood Road near Coliseum Drive. Police say the officer’s vehicle touched the curb on the side of the roadway, causing a tire to deflate.

The officer lost control of the vehicle, police said. The vehicle then traveled off the north side of the road, colliding with two trees and coming to final rest against the back of a residence on Roslyn Road.

The officer was able to exit the vehicle and get help, police said. He was transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative duty, as is the protocol for events like this.

