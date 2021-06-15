Off-duty police officer arrested for road rage

CNN - Regional

By Chuck Morris

Click here for updates on this story

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — An off-duty Decherd police officer was arrested in a case of road rage in Murfreesboro on Sunday night after he allegedly pointed his gun at a driver, according to court documents.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Mathew Ward, 31, of Murfreesboro, has been charged with aggravated assault for an incident on Interstate 24.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Ward saw Ilya Kovalchuk speeding on I-24 on Sunday. The officer displayed his police badge and signaled for Kovalchuk to slow down. Deputies said Ward and Kovalchuk exchanged words and Ward pursued the car at 120 mph on I-24 until both exited Medical Center Parkway.

“Ward drew his Decherd-issued handgun and pointed it at Mr. Kovalchuk while ordering him to lay on the ground,” said Rutherford County Sheriff Patrol Cpl. William Travis in a news release.

Ward was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond. He will appear in general sessions court on Oct. 27.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.