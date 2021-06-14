Community honors teen who died at graduation party

CNN - Regional

By WCVB Staff

DEDHAM, Massachussets (WCVB) — A vigil is being held Sunday night for a teenager who died less than a week after he was pulled from a swimming pool during a high school graduation party.

Alonzo Polk, 17, was celebrating his graduation from Dedham High School at a house party when he was found submerged in the backyard, in-ground pool at about 12:30 a.m. on June 6. By the time first responders arrived at the scene, Polk had been pulled from the pool and bystanders were performing CPR on him.

Polk was taken to a Boston hospital by ambulance and was in critical condition. Officials confirmed Friday that he had died of his injuries.

The 17-year-old graduated with honors from Dedham High School this month and was a member of the football and basketball teams. His family says he intended to study engineering in college.

“I need answers, and I want them now. I want them now. I need justice for my baby,” said Polk’s mother, Debra Rowell. “Everybody I see walk by here and I don’t see my son, it’s killing me. I need my baby and I’m never going to see him again. I need my baby.”

A spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said detectives have been in contact with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will conduct an autopsy and toxicology report, and will be reviewing the circumstances of Polk’s death.

Dedham police officers have submitted criminal complaint applications to the Dedham District Court for misdemeanor charges including furnishing alcohol to minors and reckless endangerment of a child. Officials said details of the complaints, including those named, will be confidential until the court makes a determination of probable cause and conducts an arraignment.

Polk’s family held a small rally on Friday and asked for more information from police, prosecutors and the family who hosted the party.

“I just want to know what happened. I have no clue,” said Polk’s brother, Shawn Drane. “It could have been play. It could have been many things, but no one gave me the common decency or the courtesy to come and talk to my family and speak about whatever happened there.”

Two sources who were at the party told NewsCenter 5 that Polk had an asthma condition that may have contributed to the incident.

Dedham Public Schools offered counseling services at Dedham Town Hall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The community vigil at Memorial Park was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Sunday.

