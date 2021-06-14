Carolina Brotherhood Ride honors fallen emergency responders

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Brigman

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Local firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel are trekking across the Carolinas on bicycles for the Carolina Brotherhood Ride. It’s to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

News 13 was with the riders as they set off at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, from Fire Station 6 in West Asheville. That’s where they honored Engineer Will Willis. He died from cancer-related to his job, in 2018.

The first stop was at Reynolds Volunteer Fire Department to honor Chief Richard Sales, who died in April 2018.

This is the first of a six-day ride to honor the memory of those fallen emergency responders and meet their families.

Of the 14 riders participating, 8 are from Asheville Fire and Asheville Police Departments. The others are from across the Carolinas.

The Batallion Chief for the Asheville Fire Department, Richard Rauschenbach, says it’s an emotional week for them.

“We’ve all had different losses in our lives. We do this for us; we do it for the families. We do it to raise money for them. Emotional support and financial support for them,” he said.

On Monday, they plan to cover 130 miles of their 650-mile ride.

