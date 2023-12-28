Bodies of missing pregnant teen and boyfriend in Texas may have been found in car with gunshot wounds, police say



(CNN) — Two bodies found inside a car, believed to belong to a missing Texas teen who was nine months pregnant and her boyfriend, each had a gunshot wound, police said Wednesday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters earlier on Tuesday that authorities believe the bodies belong to 18-year-old Savannah Soto, who was last seen on December 22, and her boyfriend, but he could not confirm the identities.

One of the victims was later identified as 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, according to the medical examiner’s office. Guerra was Soto’s boyfriend, family members told CNN affiliate KSAT.

Police told CNN they are still waiting for medical examiners to identify the female victim.

“The medical examiner’s office will conduct a death investigation to determine cause of death,” a Wednesday police statement said. “This investigation remains ongoing.”

The case has been listed as a “Capital Murder due to the death of an unborn child,” San Antonio Police Lt. Michelle Ramos told CNN Wednesday.

The bodies were found in a car parked near an apartment complex, police said in an earlier statement.

Police believe the bodies were there for “possibly three or four days,” McManus said, describing the crime scene as “very, very perplexing.”

Soto was pregnant and past her delivery date when she missed an essential medical appointment and her family reported her missing, according to the Leon Valley Police Department.

Soto was last seen Friday in the 6000 block of Grissom Road, in Leon Valley, according to an alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The car described in that alert was a grey Kia Optima.

“Chief William McManus has issued a statement announcing they believe the body of missing Savannah Soto has been found,” according to a media release from the Leon Valley Police Department. San Antonio police “will be taking over the investigation as the crime scene is located within the City of San Antonio.”

