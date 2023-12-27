Bodies of missing pregnant teen and boyfriend in Texas may have been found in a car, police say



By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — The bodies of a missing Texas teen who was nine months pregnant and her boyfriend may have been found inside a car on Tuesday, according to police.

The two bodies were found in a car parked near an apartment complex, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Tuesday during a media conference where he gave preliminary information on the ongoing investigation.

“What we’re looking at now is a very, very perplexing crime scene,” McManus said. “And detectives right now are looking at this as a possible murder, but we don’t know for sure.”

Although police believe the bodies belong to a missing teen and her boyfriend, McManus wouldn’t confirm their names until the medical examiner can make a determination. He said police believe the bodies were there for “possibly three or four days.”

Eighteen-year-old Savannah Soto was pregnant and passed her delivery date when she missed an essential medical appointment and her family reported her missing, according to the Leon Valley Police Department.

She was last seen Friday in the 6000 block of Grissom Road, in Leon Valley, according to an alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The car described in that alert was a grey Kia Optima.

“Chief William McManus has issued a statement announcing they believe the body of missing Savannah Soto has been found,” according to a media release from the Leon Valley Police Department. San Antonio police “will be taking over the investigation as the crime scene is located within the City of San Antonio.”

