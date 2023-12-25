1 person dead and 3 people injured in Christmas Eve mall shooting in Colorado, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — One person died from a gunshot wound and three others were injured at a mall in Colorado Sunday as visitors wrapped up their last-minute Christmas shopping, police said.

After a fight broke out between two groups, shots were fired, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department, and officers responded after about 4:30 p.m.

One man was found dead in the Citadel Mall, and two other men “suffering from at least one gunshot wound each” were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A woman was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The mall has been “cleared and closed,” the police department said on X. “There is no known threat to the community at this time.”

Several people have been detained, police said.

