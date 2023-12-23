Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams’ cause of death has been determined to be dental-related sepsis, according to an initial case summary report released by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Williams died on September 12 in Tampa, Florida, following a construction accident, CNN previously reported. The 36-year-old sustained a work-related accident on August 21 involving “heavy supplies landing on his head,” according to the medical examiner’s office.

He was then admitted into an intensive care unit at an area hospital. He had gone into cardiac arrest before being intubated and sedated, the report said.

His cause of death has been listed as “bacterial sepsis with cerebral abscesses and necrotizing labor pneumonia due to multiple caries and retained tooth roots,” the preliminary medical examiner’s report said. A comprehensive autopsy report will be released later, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Williams’ manner of death is listed as natural. Cardiovascular disease was also listed as a contributing factor.

In an email to CNN Saturday morning, Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office spokesperson Chris Wilkerson said that, with county records dating back to the “mid ‘80s,” this is the first known death attributable to dental-related sepsis.

Williams was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Syracuse University. A native of Buffalo, New York, Williams was voted second for the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year after he caught 65 passes for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns. He started all 16 games for the Buccaneers his rookie year.

Williams played four seasons with Tampa Bay, and then his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills, traded for him. He played one season with the Bills.

Williams had 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 NFL games across his career.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.