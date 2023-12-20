2 news crew members killed in a helicopter crash on their way back from an assignment, station says

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — Two TV news crew members were killed in a helicopter crash in a wooded part of Burlington County, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, the news station said.

“A pilot and a photographer from our news team were in the helicopter when it went down while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore,” CNN affiliate WPVI said on its website. “Both crew members were killed.”

“We are not releasing the names of the crew members right now as family members are still being notified about the crash,” WPVI said.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in New Jersey’s Washington Township. “The helicopter was last airborne over Wharton State Forest when it crashed,” said WPVI.

Troopers with the New Jersey State Police located the crash site, the Philadelphia-based news outlet said.

CNN has reached out to New Jersey State Park Police for information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.