3 people dead after small plane crashes into power lines in Oregon and ignites a fire, police say

(CNN) — Three people died when a small plane crashed in Oregon and ignited a fire on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The single-engine plane crashed into power lines shortly before 5 p.m. local time, knocking out power and sparking the small brush fire, according to the Independence Police Department.

Authorities have not identified those killed in the crash, and it’s unclear whether all were aboard the plane.

Police said crews had to wait for high-voltage lines to be deenergized by the power company before going in to put out the fire and examine the crash site in Independence, about 58 miles south of Portland.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, along with local authorities.

CNN has reached out to the FAA for additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

