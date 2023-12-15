Mother of 6-year-old who shot his teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison for child neglect

By Brian Todd, Carma Hassan and Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — The mother of the Virginia 6-year-old who shot his first grade teacher in January was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, according to a spokesperson for the 7th Judicial Circuit court of Virginia in Newport News.

Deja Taylor had pleaded guilty to a state charge of felony child neglect in August. Taylor’s attorney James Ellenson told CNN the Commonwealth had recommended a six-month sentence.

“I think it is excessive and harsh,” Ellenson said about the sentence from Circuit Court Judge Christopher Papile.

In addition to the two-year sentence, Taylor is serving 21 months for two federal felony charges, the unlawful use of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm and making a false statement while purchasing the firearm.

Taylor was very upset when the sentence was given Friday and cried in court, according to Ellenson.

Taylor’s son, who is now 7 years old, used her gun to shoot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, on January 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, leaving her with wounds to her hand and chest. Zwerner was present at Friday’s sentencing and read the same victim impact statement she had previously read at the federal sentencing.

Zwerner has filed a $40 million lawsuit alleging Newport News Public Schools and administrators ignored warning signs and were aware of the student’s “history of random violence.”

The school board moved to dismiss the suit, but a judge earlier this month ruled it can move forward.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

