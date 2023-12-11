Man accused of killing 7 people at Fourth of July parade wants to represent himself

By Bill Kirkos and Brad Parks, CNN

(CNN) — The man suspected of opening fire at a Fourth of July parade – killing seven people and wounding dozens of others in suburban Chicago – is expected to represent himself when he goes on trial early next year.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III is accused of carrying out the 2022 massacre in Highland Park, Illinois. On Monday, Judge Victoria Rossetti set a trial date for February 26, 2024.

Crimo told the judge he wants to represent himself at trial. Rossetti repeatedly asked the suspect if he understood the consequences of representing himself, and Crimo said he understood he will not have access to an attorney or assistance from the court during the trial.

The judge had been preparing attorneys for a February 2025 date before Crimo indicated in the middle of the hearing he wanted a speedy trial. She told the court she expects the trial to last four to six weeks.

Crimo, who was 21 at the time of the mass shooting, is accused of firing with a rifle from a rooftop during the holiday parade. He has pleaded not guilty to 117 criminal charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for each deceased victim.

Along with the seven people killed, 38 others were injured during the shooting, officials said.

The suspect’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., began serving a 60-day jail sentence last month after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct as part of a deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors said Crimo Jr. was “criminally reckless” when he signed his son’s application for an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card nearly three years before the massacre in Highland Park.

The suspect’s next court date is scheduled for January 10 at 11 a.m. CT.

