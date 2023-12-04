Virginia authorities investigating explosion of Arlington home as police were executing a warrant

By Rob Frehse and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Arlington, Virginia, are investigating the circumstances of a house explosion that erupted Monday afternoon after a suspect fired several shots inside the home as officers were trying to execute a search warrant, a police spokesperson told CNN.

Police responded to the home shortly before 5 p.m. after sounds of shots being fired were reported in the area and found that a suspect had discharged a flare gun from his home, Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Ashley Savage told CNN.

“During the course of the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence. As officers were attempting to execute the search warrant, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home,” Savage said.

“Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion,” Savage said. “Officers on scene reported minor injuries and none required transport to the hospital.”

The Arlington County Fire Department was working to put the fire out Monday night, police said.

The FBI’s Washington, DC, field office is assisting local police in responding to the explosion, the agency confirmed.

Virginia’s Democratic Rep. Don Beyer said he was monitoring the emergency response to a “major explosion” in the city’s Bluemont neighborhood Monday night.

“This is very, very scary, and my profound thanks go out to first responders working to secure the area and keep everyone safe,” Beyer said in a post on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.