19-year-old killed in a landslide at a Minnesota state park, authorities say

(CNN) — Authorities in Minnesota are investigating a landslide that killed a 19-year-old in a state park over the weekend.

Law enforcement received a 911 call about a landslide at Minneopa State Park’s falls area on Saturday, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

“Someone was trapped under the earth that had collapsed,” the statement read.

Emergency personnel recovered a 19-year-old man who had died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional information.

Minneopa State Park is located in Mankato, about 82 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Minneopa Creek and its waterfalls are considered the major attraction for visitors, according to the park’s website.

Areas in Minnesota that are prone to landslides are typically near steep slopes adjacent to rivers, lakes and transportation corridors, according to the United States Geological Survey.

