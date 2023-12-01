Dead longhorn cow found on lawn of Oklahoma State fraternity, a day before championship game against Texas Longhorns

By Sara Smart and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — A dead longhorn cow was found on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity house Friday morning, a day before a championship game between the school and the Texas Longhorns football team.

The longhorn carcass was found around 6:39 a.m. in the front yard of the university’s FarmHouse fraternity, a spokesperson for the Stillwater Police Department told CNN. The case is being investigated by the department, said spokesperson Terry Low. The person responsible could face an an animal cruelty charge, at minimum, which is a felony, Low said.

The cow was branded with a phrase that referenced the fraternity in “an inappropriate manner,” according to a statement from FarmHouse Fraternity.

“As a chapter founded on principles driven by our agricultural roots, we’re just as sickened and surprised by this incident as our peers on campus,” the statement read. “It is disheartening to see the disregard for proper animal welfare and treatment displayed by this situation.”

The Longhorns’ blowout victory against Texas Tech, 57-7, last Friday secured them a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, taking place at 12 p.m. on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In a statement, OSU said it is “appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty” and noted the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct has launched an investigation.

“Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,” the statement said.

