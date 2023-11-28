Federal officials investigating after pro-Iran group claims to have hacked water authority in Pennsylvania

By Kristina Sgueglia and Sean Lyngaas, CNN

(CNN) — Federal officials are investigating after a pro-Iran hacking group claimed to have committed a cyberattack at a water authority in Pennsylvania, according to a state congressman and water authority officials.

“Federal officials are assisting the investigation, and I remain ready to help with federal agencies,” US Rep. Chris Deluzio said in a statement this week. There was no loss of water service to impacted individuals, Deluzio said.

Aliquippa water authority Chairman Matthew Mottes told CNN affiliate KDKA that the group allegedly took control of one water station.

The machine that was hacked uses a system called Unitronics, which he says has Israeli-owned components, Mottes told the affiliate.

The water authority, which is near Pittsburgh, was able to switch to a manual system, so that water service could continue, after it bypassed its own automated systems when it was alerted to the attack by its alarm systems, KDKA reported.

An anti-Israel message then appeared on its screen, Mottes told KDKA.

CNN has reached out to the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa for comment.

The group has not claimed responsibility on X, formerly known as Twitter, but has claimed responsibility for hacking several water treatment stations in Israel since the October 7 attacks – claims CNN has not substantiated.

CNN is attempting to reach Israeli authorities for comment.

“I intend to push for a full investigation here and accountability for the attackers, and I will continue the important bipartisan work on the House Armed Services Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation (CITI) Subcommittee to shore up America’s defenses,” Deluzio said in a statement on social media Sunday.

CNN has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police, and federal authorities including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

