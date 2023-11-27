5 things to know for Nov. 27: Israel, Vermont shooting, Ukraine, Missing flight MH370, Honda recall



(CNN) — The end of the Thanksgiving weekend brings Cyber Monday, when retailers hype up what they claim are the best online deals of the year. Energized shoppers are filling up their virtual carts, industry analysts say, even after participating in the Black Friday splurge that broke a one-day holiday sales record.

1. Israel

A truce between Hamas and Israel enters its fourth day today with more hostages expected to be released in the hours ahead. Over the first three days of the truce, Hamas has released a total of 58 hostages in exchange for the release of 117 Palestinian prisoners. The truce has provided a pause in fighting to allow the safe release of hostages and the entry of desperately needed aid into Gaza. Key nations including the US and Qatar support extending the truce, and both Hamas and Israel have discussed the possibility. On Sunday, President Joe Biden also expressed the desire to extend the pause in fighting, adding he is “hopeful this is not the end” of the temporary deal.

2. Vermont shooting

A suspect has been arrested in the Saturday shooting of three Palestinian college students in Burlington, Vermont. Authorities are investigating whether the shooting was motivated by hate as it came against a backdrop of increasing bias incidents in the US since the Israel-Hamas war erupted. The college students, all 20 years old, were walking along a street Saturday night when they were confronted by a White man with a handgun who opened fire and shot each of them “without speaking” before fleeing, police said. An attorney for the victims’ families said he believes the shooting was a hate crime, in part because two of the students were wearing keffiyehs — traditional Palestinian scarves. The suspected gunman, described as a 48-year-old man, is expected to be arraigned in court today.

3. Ukraine

Russia over the weekend launched its largest drone attack against Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv since the start of its invasion, according to local officials. Nearly 75 drones were launched from Russia and the vast majority were intercepted by air defenses in the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Air Force said. The attack injured several people and temporarily cut power to nearly 200 buildings and establishments. This comes amid concerns that Russia is targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter nears, threatening to deprive millions of electricity and heat. In response, Ukraine’s energy companies have spent the past seven months restoring its grid and bolstering defenses at its facilities.

4. Missing flight MH370

A Chinese court today will begin hearing claims for compensation for families of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 — the plane that deviated from its scheduled path from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and disappeared over the Indian Ocean on March 8, 2014. To date, the fate of MH370 remains one of history’s greatest aviation mysteries. As for the passengers’ families, many say the disaster not only deprived them of their loved ones but also plunged some into financial distress. About 40 families are suing Malaysia Airlines, its insurer, Boeing and the manufacturer of the plane’s engine. In China, some families have signed a settlement agreement with Malaysian Airlines and received $350,000 in compensation. Similar cases brought in the US, however, have been dismissed on the grounds that these lawsuits should be handled by the Malaysian legal system.

5. Honda recall

Honda has recalled more than 300,000 vehicles over seat belt issues. In a safety notice filed Saturday, the automaker said some front seat belts in newer Accords and HR-V models have missing pretensioner rivets. A pretensioner is the seat belt component that tightens it in place during an accident, preventing the seat occupant from flying forward. Defective pretensioners increase the risk of injury in the event of a collision, Honda said in the notice. This is Honda’s second major recall in just over a week. On November 17, the company announced a recall of some 250,000 cars due to a manufacturing error that may damage the engine. The automaker has issued 14 other recalls this year, affecting more than 1 million vehicles in total.

