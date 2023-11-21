At least 1 person killed in large Alaska landslide

By Anna-Maja Rappard, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person was found dead and multiple others are believed to be missing after a large landslide covered a highway near a remote community in southeast Alaska, the state’s Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday.

The landslide was reported Monday around 9 p.m. local time on the Zimovia Highway near Wrangell, and a preliminary survey by emergency responders determined it had walloped three single-family residences in its path. State troopers have assumed command of the search and rescue effort, although ground search efforts are temporarily paused until the slide can be assessed for safety issues by a geologist, they said.

It has been wet in recent days — typical for this time of year there — but it was particularly rainy on Sunday and Monday, with more than 3 inches of rain falling around Wrangell in the 24 hours leading up to the landslide.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration in Wrangell after deadly landslide, his office posted on social media.

Alaska’s Department of Public Safety urges people not to enter the slide area as it has been active throughout the night and additional landslides are possible.

Alaska’s Department of Transportation shared an image of the landslide on Facebook which the agency estimates to be 450 feet wide, with a significant debris field, according to the post.

CNN reached out to Alaska’s Department of Public Safety for updates.

