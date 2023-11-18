Shooter who killed New Hampshire hospital security guard identified

By Celina Tebor, CNN

(CNN) — New Hampshire officials have identified 33-year-old John Madore as the gunman who killed a security guard at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday.

A state police trooper assigned to the facility shot and killed Madore after the gunman killed a member of hospital security at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, according to authorities.

Madore “was most recently transient” and had recently stayed in a hotel in the Seacoast region of the state, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said during a news conference Saturday morning.

After the shooting, police identified a U-Haul that was running in the hospital parking lot that “initially seemed suspicious,” New Hampshire State Police Col. Mark Hall said.

Police determined the vehicle didn’t pose a public safety threat after inspecting it with a tactical robot, but found “several items of concern” inside, including an AR-style rifle, a tactical vest and several rounds of ammunition, Hall said.

Madore used a 9mm pistol with additional ammunition during the shooting, Hall said.

Officials are still working to identify a motive, Formella said. He said he couldn’t disclose whether the shooter had prior encounters with law enforcement.

The autopsies for both Madore and Bradley Haas, the security guard killed, will be conducted Saturday, according to the attorney general.

Haas, 63, a New Hampshire Department of Safety security officer, was working at the hospital’s front lobby entrance when he was shot and killed, state officials said. He had previously served as police chief in the small nearby city of Franklin.

The hospital is a psychiatric facility that helps treat those with “acute mental illness,” according to its website.

According to Formella, several other people were in the hotel lobby when the shooter entered.

Madore did not get past the metal detectors in the lobby, the attorney general said, adding that officials have video footage of the incident.

Gov. Chris Sununu also spoke at the news conference Saturday morning, thanking hospital staff and first responders.

“This tragedy – it could have been much, much worse,” the governor said. “New Hampshire owes a debt of gratitude to them all.”

CNN’s Zenebou Sylla and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

