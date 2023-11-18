Manhunt underway for suspect in series of shootings that left at least 4 dead and 1 injured across multiple Memphis locations

By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway Saturday for a suspect in a series of shootings that left at least four people dead and a fifth person injured across multiple locations in Memphis, Tennessee, police said.

Police responded to a shooting around 9:20 p.m. and found a female with an apparent gunshot wound, th﻿e Memphis Police Department said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined that the killing was connected to two other recent shootings “and involve the same suspect,” police said.

The suspect, identified as Mavis Christian Jr., 52, is “armed and extremely dangerous,” police said.

“Preliminary information indicates this was a Domestic Violence incident, and the suspect is a known relative who fled each scene in a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu bearing TN Tag #390-BHTM in an unknown direction,” police said.

One of the shootings, on Fieldlark Drive, wounded three females, two of whom died and a third who was left in critical condition, police said. The other shooting, nearly 13 miles away on Warrington Road, left another female dead, police said.

Authorities have not identified the victims or provided information on their ages or how they’re related to the suspect.

Memphis police said local, state and federal agencies are involved in the manhunt for Christian Jr.

“If you see him or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately,” police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.