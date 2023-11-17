Skip to Content
Suspect dead, 1 shot in New Hampshire state hospital shooting, police say

By
Published 1:54 PM

By Rob Frehse and Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — The suspect in a shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital is dead after one person was shot in the lobby of the facility Friday, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

The shooting was contained and all patients are safe, said New Hampshire State Police Director Col. Mark Hall.

A suspicious vehicle was also located, Hall said.

Hall did not provide any additional information Friday afternoon but said updates would be given “shortly.”

The hospital, in the central city of Concord, is a psychiatric facility that helps treat those with “acute mental illness,” according to its website.

Officials were doing a sweep of the hospital, another law enforcement official told CNN.

Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the state “immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene.”

“This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased,” Sununu said. “We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

