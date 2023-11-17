Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to state financial charges

By Dianne Gallagher, CNN

(CNN) — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who has been convicted of murdering his wife and son, entered a guilty plea Friday to state financial charges against him.

A plea deal between the state and defense teams was revealed after an hourslong delay of a pretrial hearing, which was initially meant to discuss a “change of venue” motion, among other issues related to Murdaugh’s upcoming state financial trials in Beaufort County.

Murdaugh faces dozens of state charges in alleged schemes to defraud victims of millions. The financial crimes he is accused of include embezzlement, computer crime, money laundering and tax evasion.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said the deal would bring “finality to the matter” and ensure Murdaugh would “stay in state prison for a very long time.” Waters read through scores of charges in roughly a half dozen South Carolina counties, listing the agreed upon prison time for each. The agreement, if approved, would see Murdaugh spend a total of 27 years in a South Carolina state prison, according to Waters.

After being convicted of murdering his wife and son at his South Carolina Lowcountry estate, Murdaugh is already serving two life sentences in prison. But the disbarred attorney remains entangled in several other state and federal cases in which he faces more than 100 other charges.

Judge Clifton Newman will have to approve the deal and set the official sentence for the financial crimes. Newman has scheduled a November 28 sentencing hearing.

When asked by Judge Newman if he wanted to withdraw his not previous guilty pleas on the charges, Murdaugh, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, replied, “Yes, sir.”

Separately, Murdaugh pleaded guilty in September to nearly two dozen federal charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering, alleging he stole millions of dollars from clients.

In March 2023, a Colleton County jury convicted Alex Murdaugh of shooting and killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the family’s hunting estate in June 2021. Judge Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life sentences in a South Carolina state prison, which Murdaugh is currently serving.

Murdaugh’s appeal of those convictions is on hold, while his defense team pursues a motion for a new trial based on allegations that the Colleton County Clerk tampered with the jury. Clerk Becky Hill denied those allegations in a signed affidavit submitted to the court this month.

Judge Newman recused himself from hearing any post-trial motions related to Murdaugh’s murder case. No decision has been made on whether Murdaugh will receive a new trial.

