‘The darkest day’: Ohio high school mourns band members, parents and teacher killed in multivehicle crash

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — An Ohio high school is mourning three students, two parent chaperones and a teacher who were killed in a multivehicle crash while traveling with the school band to a “once in a lifetime” performance Tuesday morning, the Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools superintendent said.

More than 50 students and chaperones were traveling in a charter bus that became entangled in the fiery mid-morning wreck on Interstate 70 in Etna, about 20 miles from their destination in Columbus, state authorities said.

High school seniors John W. Mosely and Jeffery D. Worrell, both 18, and sophomore Katelyn Owens, 15, were killed in the crash, according to superintendent Derek Veransky. Three adults – high school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, and parents Kristy Gaynor, 39, and Shannon Wigfield, 45 – were following the bus in a separate vehicle and were also killed in the collision, school and highway patrol officials said.

“Today began as an exciting day as our high school band would travel to Columbus to present at the Ohio School Boards Association conference – a once-in-a-lifetime event – and then it quickly turned into the darkest day, one of the darkest days in our district’s history and the worst day of my life,” Veransky said during a vigil Tuesday night in Zoarville, Ohio.

The students who died were “bright lights full of life who lost their lives way too young,” the superintendent said.

The crash involved five vehicles: two passenger cars, the student charter bus, a tractor-trailer and another commercial motor vehicle, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Tuesday.

The NTSB has received “conflicting information about the sequence of events” in the crash, Homendy said. The agency will begin investigating at the scene Wednesday morning, she added.

Two of the district’s band directors, Merri Gensley and Stephen Tripp, acted as “heroes” in the aftermath of the crash and worked to get students off the bus “one-by-one,” said district director of operations, Mark Murphy, during the vigil.

Details about the number of people injured have varied. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 18 – including 15 students and the bus driver – were taken to hospitals. The school district said 20 of its students were taken to hospitals. As of Tuesday night, only two students remained in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the district said.

The drivers of two other vehicles were also taken to local hospitals, the state patrol said.

Schools in the district will remain open on Wednesday, Veransky said, noting students and staff may stay home if they want to.

“We don’t want any kids at home by themselves, so our doors will be open,” he said. “It will not be a typical school day. There will be many counselors and support staff from other community organizations here.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the incident “the worst nightmare that families can endure” and has ordered flags on government buildings at the capital and in Tuscarawas County to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims.

Investigators to collect evidence at crash scene today

A team of NTSB investigators will begin analyzing the crash scene Wednesday morning and will likely spend several days at the scene trying to determine how the crash unfolded, Homendy said.

The team will look for evidence, including in-vehicle cameras and signs of whether any of the vehicles were carrying hazardous materials, she said.

While it is still unclear how the wreck unfolded, officials have a rough idea of where the vehicles were when the incident occurred, Homendy explained.

“The motorcoach (carrying students) was traveling westbound on I-70 near Etna. Behind the motorcoach was an SUV carrying passengers that were traveling with the group in the motorcoach,” she said. “They had approached a traffic queue that resulted from an earlier crash on I-70, and a tractor-trailer approached behind the SUV.”

While it typically takes a year or more for the NTSB to issue its final investigation reports, Homendy said a preliminary report should be issued within the next few weeks that will include factual information but no analysis.

The agency’s team also includes two personnel who are trained to work with victims’ families and survivors after significant events, she added.

