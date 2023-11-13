Man dies after being shot in face by fellow hunter while bird hunting

By Amy Simonson, CNN

(CNN) — A bird hunter was fatally shot in the face by another hunter in Iowa, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

The Guthrie Sheriff’s Department received an emergency call around 1 p.m. Saturday about a hunter being shot at the Bays Branch Wildlife Area, about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, the release said.

Seth Egelhoff, 26, of Chesterfield, Illinois, was taken to a Life Flight when he was pronounced dead, the release said.

So far in 2023, there have been seven hunting incidents, including two fatalities, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

“We always stress the importance of a hunting plan that spells out the role each person plays in the hunt,” the agency said in a statement to CNN.

The statement urges hunters “to observe the area in front of and behind the game, so if they miss, the shot will fall harmlessly to the ground.”

CNN reached out to Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol but did not immediately hear back.

