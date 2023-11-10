5 things to know for Nov. 10: Israel, Senate, Suspicious letters, Mortgage rates, School vaccines

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A sprawling 61-acre site in Maryland was selected as the new location for the FBI’s headquarters, but some of the bureau’s leaders and state lawmakers are expressing concerns over the choice.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Israel

Israeli forces have intensified their ground and air campaign on Gaza in recent days, with officials claiming to have reached “the heart” of the besieged enclave’s main city. This comes as Israel has agreed to daily pauses of military operations in parts of northern Gaza, the White House said, allowing people to travel for aid and relief. On Thursday alone, around 80,000 people fled northern Gaza through an evacuation corridor, an Israeli official said, compared with 50,000 people Wednesday. While CNN cannot independently verify the figures, images on the ground show streams of people — men, women, children, the elderly and disabled — traveling miles on foot through the battered region.

2. Senate

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia will not run for reelection in 2024, potentially threatening Democrats’ chances to hold control of the Senate. The moderate Democrat made the announcement on social media Thursday, calling it “one of the toughest decisions” of his life. The Democratic Caucus controls the chamber with a narrow 51-49 margin, and Manchin’s decision not to run again in such a deeply red state puts Democrats in a tough spot, as they’ll be defending seats in other competitive states. Manchin has not specifically said what he plans to do after leaving Capitol Hill, although he has stoked speculation of a third-party presidential bid.

3. Suspicious letters

Federal law enforcement officials are investigating reports of suspicious letters sent to public officials, a Justice Department spokesperson said Thursday. Public officials in California, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Washington state have reported receiving suspicious mail, with some suspected to contain fentanyl. Most of the letters appear to have targeted election offices. So far, more than a dozen letters have been reported and investigators are treating all of them as connected for now, officials said. The reports come against a backdrop of a tense political climate where election officials frequently face threats, harassment and disruptions around voting.

4. Mortgage rates

Mortgage rates dropped this week in the biggest one-week decline in a year. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to an average of 7.50% in the week ending Thursday, down from 7.76% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac. It is the second straight week rates have declined after rising for seven consecutive weeks. Still, it’s unclear whether the lower rates will entice prospective buyers off the sidelines. Homebuyers have been stunned by surging rates that sent home loan applications and home sales down to a 13-year low in September.

5. School vaccines

The number of exemptions for required vaccines for kindergartners has reached a record high. New CDC data shows around 250,000 kindergartners are at risk for measles infection as a result of declining the MMR vaccine, which targets measles, mumps, and rubella. About 4% of kindergartners nationwide were not fully vaccinated with MMR or formally exempt from getting it but were allowed to attend school during a grace period. All states have laws requiring specific vaccines for students and all school immunization laws grant exemptions to children for specific medical reasons. But 44 states and Washington, DC, also grant religious exemptions, and 15 states allow philosophical or moral exemptions for children. Non-medical exemptions accounted for more than 90% of reported exemptions, the CDC said.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A colorful ‘Christmas tree’ of galaxies

This new image captured by two of the world’s most powerful space observatories shows a galaxy cluster deep in the cosmos.

Some of your favorite shows are returning

From “Abbott Elementary” to “Yellowstone,” here are the tentative release dates for some of TV’s most-anticipated series.

Ticket prices are plunging ahead of Formula 1’s next race set on the Las Vegas Strip

Formula 1 claims that the Las Vegas race next week will generate $1.3 billion, even though ticket and hotel prices are falling sharply.

Miss Universe owner files for bankruptcy days before pageant

The show is set to go on … but there’s bankruptcy chatter behind the curtain.

Inside Turkey’s ‘hidden’ ski world

﻿Turkey is known for beaches and summer sailing, but it’s one of the best places in Europe to heli-ski. See photos of the pristine slopes.

QUIZ TIME

Which labor union ended a historic strike this week?

A. Actors

B. Teachers

C. Carpenters

D. Auto workers

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see if you’re correct!

Last week, 61% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

IN MEMORIAM

Frank Borman, the Apollo astronaut who commanded the first mission to orbit the moon in 1968, has died. He was 95. “Today we remember one of NASA’ best,” the space agency said in a statement. “Astronaut Frank Borman was a true American hero.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

2080

That’s the year the US population is projected to peak at nearly 370 million, then start declining, according to the US Census Bureau. Experts say this is the first time Census projections have indicated the population will decrease, mainly due to aging and a falling birth rate.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It’s been like a moment of a lifetime.”

— Nadia Mohamed, sharing a joyous speech after she was elected Mayor of St. Louis Park, Minnesota this week. The victory makes her the first Somali American to win a general election to lead an American city.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Serving those who served our country

Saturday is Veterans Day, a federal holiday when Americans honor the millions of men and women who have served in the US armed forces. Watch this video to meet an incredible CNN Hero who provides weekly showers and meals to veterans living in homeless camps.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.