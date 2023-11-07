Man in California dies after suffering head injury at pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrations

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — A 69-year-old man died after suffering a head injury during an altercation at demonstrations for Palestinians and Israelis in Thousand Oaks, California, Sunday, and his death has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Witnesses say the man, identified as Paul Kessler, was “involved in a physical altercation” with at least one counter-protester while pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian rallies were being held at the same area in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

“During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sunday’s demonstrations in Thousand Oaks, a little under 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles, are among many that have erupted in cities across the US to protest Israel’s intense retaliation for the October 7th Hamas attacks, which killed more than 1,400 people, including civilians and soldiers.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive a month ago, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah said Monday, drawing from sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave. Israeli airstrikes have hit schools, refugee camps and ambulances.

Kessler was found by deputies with a head injury Sunday afternoon and taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries the next day, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy found “the cause of death to be blunt force head injury and the manner of death homicide,” the sheriff’s office said.

No suspect has been named in the case, and it’s unclear what led up to the altercation or how many people were involved.

The sheriff’s office said it “has not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime” as it continues to investigate the death.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and the incident appears to be isolated and not part of a large effort,” the sheriff’s office said, asking for the public’s help as it gathers information on what unfolded during the demonstration.

The sheriff’s office referred to Kessler as a “pro-Israeli protester,” but did not share further details. CNN has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles said in a statement, “Our hearts are with the family of the victim.”

A local rabbi at Temple Ner Simcha, a nearby Westlake Village temple, said he spoke with law enforcement about Kessler’s death and is encouraging community members to wait for the results of the investigation.

Rabbi Michael Barclay told CNN he spoke with the Thousand Oaks police chief and the Ventura County sheriff and was told there are conflicting reports of what happened in the Sunday altercation.

“These are really good men I trust, and it’s really important to let them do their job,” Barclay said. “Never again is now, but at the same time we don’t need to make a fire.”

He encouraged anyone with video of the incident to share it with police.

Barclay said the corner where Kessler was injured often has demonstrations, and he has been telling his congregation to avoid the area when one is planned after hearing of reports of issues with counter-protesters and anti-Semitic hate speech.

CNN has reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for information on any previous incidents reported at that location.

