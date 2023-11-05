1 dead, 12 injured after crash sends Metro bus into Seattle building

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — One person died and 12 others were injured when a Metro bus crashed into a Seattle building after colliding with a car Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash at an intersection pushed the King County Metro Bus off the road, where it struck a woman and then slammed into a building, according to a Seattle Police Department news release.

The woman was pronounced dead the scene, police said. She has not been identified.

The driver of the sedan, a 31-year-old man, was pulled out of the car by firefighters and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Eleven passengers on the bus, including the driver, sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries from the collision and were in stable condition, authorities said. Eight of them were taken to a hospital.

No one was inside the part of the building the bus crashed into, and there was no significant structural damage to the building, Seattle Fire said.

Seattle Police said it appears the driver of the red sedan was heading south on 5th Avenue before crashing with the Metro Bus, which was eastbound on Battery Street.

The cause of the crash is now being investigated by police. “A Drug Recognition Expert officer will evaluate the male driver of the sedan for any signs of impairment,” police said.

