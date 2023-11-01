Opening statements set for today in murder trial of woman accused in killing of elite cyclist

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Opening statements are set for Wednesday in the trial of Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the woman accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old elite cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in Texas in May 2022.

Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in Wilson’s killing, an act prosecutors have alleged was fueled by romantic jealousy.

Armstrong also faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after she traveled to Costa Rica immediately following Wilson’s death and was missing for more than 40 days. She was eventually arrested in Costa Rica and in July 2022 was extradited to the United States to face charges.

The trial comes just weeks after Armstrong attempted to flee custody during a doctor’s appointment, which resulted in an additional felony charge of escape causing bodily injury, according to court documents.

The shooting

Wilson, an elite cyclist, was days away from competing in the Gravel Locos bike race when she was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on May 11, 2022, at the home of a friend, authorities said.

Earlier that day, Wilson told her friend she was going for an afternoon swim with Colin Strickland, 35, a professional cyclist and Armstrong’s boyfriend at the time.

He and Wilson went for a swim and had dinner, before he dropped her off at her friend’s house without going inside, Strickland told investigators.

Strickland told the Austin American-Statesman that he had a brief romantic relationship with Wilson from late October to early November 2021, while he was separated from Armstrong.

On May 17, police issued a homicide warrant for then 34-year-old Armstrong, who was working as a real estate agent and yoga instructor in Austin. The affidavit for her arrest cited video surveillance showing a vehicle similar to hers near the home where Wilson’s body was found.

When investigators compared ballistics from the scene with those of bullets test-fired from a firearm Strickland had recently purchased for Armstrong, the “potential that the same firearm was involved is significant,” the affidavit states.

Costa Rica arrest and alleged escape bid

The day after police issued the initial arrest warrant for Armstrong, she was seen at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, according to the US Marshals Service, although no flight reservation was found in her name.

On May 25, 2022, authorities issued a separate federal warrant for Armstrong for “unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.”

Armstrong was arrested on June 29, 2022, after she was spotted at a hostel in Costa Rica.

Her long blonde hair had been cut short and died dark brown, Austin-based Deputy US Marshal Brandon Filla told CNN. Authorities said she used a fraudulent passport to enter Costa Rica.

On October 11 this year, Armstrong attempted to escape custody when she was being escorted from a medical appointment by corrections officers, authorities say.

Armstrong had been “exercising vigorously” for months, before she broke free and led officers on a mile-long foot chase before being recaptured, according to an affidavit.

She had made a request for treatment for an injury that would allow her to attend an appointment outside the jail with her legs unrestrained, the affidavit states.

Armstrong ignored the sound of sirens and officers’ commands to stop as she ran, at one point attempting to scale a 6-foot fence, according to the document, which says two corrections officers suffered injuries to their arms and knees during the pursuit.

Armstrong was taken to a local hospital and then returned to sheriff’s office custody, authorities said.

CNN has reached out to Armstrong’s attorneys for comment.

A rising cycling star

A Vermont native, Wilson excelled at skiing in her younger years, before she started competing – and winning – in the cycling world.

She was focused on “gravel racing,” which combines elements of road cycling and mountain biking and has gained popularity as a competition sport in recent years.

A profile in VeloNews published the day she died referred to her as “the winningest woman in the American off-road scene.”

“Moriah was a talented, kind, and caring young woman. Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of,” Wilson’s family previously said in a statement.

CNN's Raja Razek, Elizabeth Wolfe, Andy Rose, Chris Boyette, Hannah Sarisohn, Eric Levenson, Dakin Andone and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.