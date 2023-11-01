Cornell student accused of making antisemitic threats against Jewish students is expected in court today

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Jessica Xing, CNN

(CNN) — The Cornell University student accused of threatening to harm the university’s Jewish community in several online posts is expected to appear in court Wednesday, according to prosecutors.

Cornell junior Patrick Dai was arrested Tuesday and charged federally with “posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications” the US attorney’s office for New York’s northern district announced.

Prosecutors say the 21-year-old published posts on an online discussion forum in which he threatened to kill and injure Cornell’s Jewish students and “shoot up” the university’s predominantly kosher dining hall, 104 West.

In one post, Dai wrote that he would “bring an assault rifle to campus” and shoot Jewish people, according to the US attorney’s office.

Dai could not be immediately reached for comment, and CNN has not identified an attorney for him.

After the threats were posted Sunday, Cornell University police ramped up its patrols and increased security for Jewish students and organizations, the department said. Heightened security will continue on campus, a university spokesperson said Tuesday.

New York State Police also increased its security presence on campus, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The violent threats surfaced amid a reported spike in antisemitic incidents as a war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas rages in the Middle East: The Anti-Defamation League has said antisemitic incidents in the US increased nearly 400% in the days after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, and FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a Senate hearing Tuesday that antisemitism was reaching “historic levels” in the United States.

Jewish students make up about 22% of Cornell’s student body, with about 3,000 undergraduate and 500 graduate Jewish students, according to the school’s Hillel organization.

As awareness of the posts spread Sunday evening, Cornell Hillel warned students and staff to avoid 104 West “out of an abundance of caution.”

The threats stoked fear and anxiety throughout Cornell’s Jewish community, which had already been feeling uneasy after several of the campus sidewalks were vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti last week, according to the university’s student-run newspaper, The Cornell Review.

“Jewish students on campus right now are unbelievably terrified for their lives,” Molly Goldstein, co-president of the Cornell Center for Jewish Living, told CNN.

“I never would have expected this to happen on my university campus,” Goldstein said.

New York officials are taking reported acts of hate against Jewish, Palestinian and Muslim residents very seriously, Hochul told CNN on Tuesday.

“Whether it’s a Jewish student or a Palestinian, Muslim – people are under enormous distress right now and the emotional toll that these hates crimes are taking is cruel and it has to stop,” Hochul told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“People feel so vulnerable going to their synagogues or their mosques of their classes. This is not who New Yorkers are,” she said.

