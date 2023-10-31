5 things to know for Oct. 31: Israel, Chilly weather, Strikes, Border wall, Artificial intelligence

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

1. Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ruled out a pause in fighting in Gaza, saying “this is a time for war,” even as UN agencies call for a humanitarian ceasefire to allow deliveries of aid to millions of trapped civilians. “Calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorists, surrender to barbarism, that will not happen,” Netanyahu said. As Israel presses forward with its ground operations, UNICEF’s chief warned of a looming “catastrophe” in Gaza due to a lack of clean water. Additionally, the World Health Organization said hundreds have been killed in attacks on health care facilities and the UN warned “civil order” is deteriorating, with people breaking into warehouses to take survival essentials.

2. Chilly weather

A push of bone-chilling air moving south down from Canada is sending temperatures in the US plummeting in its wake, with parts of the eastern US seeing a 30-degree temperature drop this week. Philadelphia and Washington, DC, climbed solidly into the 80s over the weekend but will struggle to make it out of the low 50s by later today, forecasts show. Portions of the West Coast and Florida will be the only areas of the contiguous US to avoid goosebumps on Halloween as the December-like air takes hold. Chilly air will persist across the northern tier of the US for much of the week, but the South and much of the central US will trend back toward normal before the weekend.

3. Strikes

General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have come to a tentative agreement, just two days after the union expanded its strike at America’s largest automaker. The tentative deal, which includes a significant pay increase, could bring an end to the union’s unprecedented strike against all three of the nation’s unionized automakers. The UAW announced tentative agreements with Ford and Stellantis last week. Separately, Hollywood actors and major studios are making progress in talks and have signaled a possible deal is on the horizon to end its strike. SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents more than 150,000 Hollywood actors, could agree on terms as early as this week or next week, sources tell CNN.

4. Border wall

Former President Donald Trump over the weekend falsely claimed he had campaigned for the presidency in 2016 on a promise that Mexico would pay for “a piece” of his border wall. Trump, who is now leading the 2024 Republican presidential field, has been criticized by rival candidates such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for breaking his signature campaign promise to get Mexico to pay for the wall. The wall was paid for by Americans; the Trump administration directed more than $16 billion in federal money toward the project. The former president later tweaked his rhetoric, claiming that Mexico would completely reimburse the US for the wall — but that did not occur.

5. Artificial intelligence

The White House rolled out a sweeping executive order on Monday that aims to monitor and regulate the risks of artificial intelligence while also harnessing its potential. Among several measures, the order will require developers of powerful AI systems to share the results of their safety tests with the federal government before they are released to the public. If an AI model being developed poses national security, economic or health risks, the order will compel companies to notify the federal government for additional review. “We have to move fast, really fast — ideally faster than the technology itself,” White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said, recounting President Joe Biden’s directive to his team to make AI a top priority.

26

That’s how many eye drop products — including those sold under large store brands such as CVS, Target and Rite Aid — could lead to a serious eye infection, the FDA said Monday. The warning comes after the agency found “insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results.” Target, Rite Aid and CVS are removing the products from store shelves and will stop selling them online.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

— The cast of “Friends,” saying they are taking time to “grieve and process” the death of their former co-star Matthew Perry. In a joint statement provided to CNN on Monday, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc called the incident an “unfathomable loss.” Perry died Saturday at his home in the Los Angeles area. He was 54.

