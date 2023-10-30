Swastikas found drawn on Connecticut high school campus for second time since Israel-Hamas war ignited, district says

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities in Connecticut are investigating after swastikas were found drawn on a high school campus in Stamford for the second time since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel earlier this month, the school district said.

Students found swastikas drawn on the tennis courts of the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering on Friday and reported it to administrators, according to a release from the Stamford Public School District.

The Stamford Police Department said it is investigating the incident.

The district said the antisemitic symbols have been found on the school’s campus twice since October 7, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas initiated a cross-border raid from Gaza into Israel. The attack ignited a vicious response from Israel and sparked a war in which more than 8,000 people in Gaza and more than 1,400 in Israel have been killed.

The incident comes as advocacy groups have reported a spike in antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate incidents in the US, including a series of antisemitic online threats of violence against Jewish students at Cornell University over the weekend.

