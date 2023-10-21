Michigan State apologizes for displaying picture of Adolf Hitler on the videoboard before a football game

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Michigan State University apologized for displaying a picture of Adolf Hitler on the videoboard during a trivia quiz before the school’s football game against in-state rivals the University of Michigan on Saturday.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game,” Michigan State athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement. “We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values.”

Photos began circulating on social media before kickoff of Hitler on the videoboard at Spartan Stadium with a trivia question asking where he was born.

MSU will stop using the third-party source the image came from and implement stronger screening procedures for all videoboard content going forward, Larson added.

The Spartans went on to lose 49-0 to the Wolverines during Saturday night’s game in East Lansing, Michigan.

