Buffalo Bills’ Damien Harris was removed from the field on a gurney during New York Giants game

By Steve Almasy and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was transported off the field on an ambulance after sustaining a neck injury during the team’s home game against the New York Giants on Sunday night.

“Damien Harris (neck) is out for the game,” the Bills said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “He has movement in his arms and legs. Harris is being taken to hospital for further testing.”

Harris was injured in the second quarter during his first carry of the game when he was tackled by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard run. The 26-year-old remained down after the play, before players from both teams signaled for athletic trainers and doctors.

With players and coaches surrounding Harris, an ambulance was brought out to the field as he was placed to a backboard and a stretcher. He gave a thumbs up as he was being loaded into the ambulance.

One of the people anxiously looking on was Bills backup safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in early January that prompted NFL officials to cancel the rest of the game.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle and taking a hit to the chest area. Medical professionals performed CPR on Hamlin when he lost his pulse and he needed to be revived through resuscitation and defibrillation. He was on a ventilator for days and spent more than a week in a Cincinnati hospital.

It was later determined that Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis, which can occur when severe trauma to the chest disrupts the heart’s electrical charge and causes dangerous fibrillations (or abnormal heartbeats).

Hamlin was fully cleared to resume football activities in April and by August, the 25-year-old was a full participant in preseason games. He made the roster for the regular season but has played only one game this season. He didn’t suit up Sunday night but was on the bench where TV cameras showed him with his head down.

