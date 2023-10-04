An 11-year-old accused of shooting 2 teens at a football practice is arrested on an attempted murder charge



By Jason Hanna and Morayo Ogunbayo, CNN

(CNN) — An 11-year-old youth football player has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and wounding two fellow players at practice in Florida on Monday night, authorities said.

The child shot two 13-year-olds at a recreation complex in Apopka, just outside Orlando, after a fight between them during a Pop Warner football practice, Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley told reporters Tuesday.

One teenager was treated at a hospital and released, and the other still was being treated Tuesday, the chief said. One had a wound to an arm, and the other to the torso, McKinley said.

The 11-year-old took a gun from his mother’s car, where the weapon was in an unlocked box, the chief said. The child fired a shot that hit both teens, McKinley said.

Police were called to the complex, and the 11-year-old was booked into a juvenile assessment center on a preliminary charge of second-degree attempted murder, McKinley said.

Authorities are looking into whether adults will be charged, McKinley said.

Video shows the teens were running when the gun was fired, McKinley said.

The gun was legally owned, McKinley said. Investigators don’t know what led to the fight between the youths, he said.

The 11-year-old had no previous criminal history, the chief said.

“It’s our hope that the 11-year-old gets the assistance that he needs to make sure that this isn’t a resolution for the rest of his life,” McKinley said. “He’s 11. He has a long life ahead of him. There’s no doubt that he can turn things around.”

Apopka Pop Warner released a statement saying the group was “deeply saddened by this event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected.

Tuesday’s practices were canceled, counseling services will be available for those who need them, and the organization will hold parent meetings on Wednesday, the group said.

