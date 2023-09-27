Convicted felon suspected of killing Baltimore tech CEO has been arrested, police say

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A convicted felon suspected of killing tech executive Pava LaPere in Baltimore this week has been arrested, Baltimore police said early Thursday.

Jason Dean Billingsley was wanted on first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the death of LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of Baltimore-based startup EcoMap Technologies, according to police.

Police did not immediately provide details about the arrest, but said more information would be announced in a news conference at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.

LaPere was reported missing Monday morning and was found dead hours later in a downtown Baltimore apartment building with apparent blunt force trauma to her head, police said. The killing prompted a dayslong manhunt for Billingsley, who officials warned should be considered armed and dangerous.

Billingsley, 32, is also a suspect in a separate case of attempted murder, rape and arson last week, which occurred about a mile from the building where LaPere’s body was discovered, police said Wednesday. The September 19 incident left a man and woman hospitalized in critical condition, though they were stable the next day, police told CNN.

Authorities have yet to detail the evidence against Billingsley in either case.

As the manhunt for Billingsley was underway, Mayor Brandon Scott cautioned that the suspect should be considered “extremely dangerous.”

“This individual will kill, and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm,” acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Tuesday, citing Billingsley’s criminal record.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

