Colorado authorities find remains of Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on Mother’s Day 2020 bike ride

(CNN) — The remains of Suzanne Morphew, a Colorado woman who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 while on a bike ride, have been found, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Morphew, 49, vanished after going cycling in the area of County Road 225 and West Highway 50 near Maysville, Colorado.

Her remains were found Friday in Saguache County – approximately 50 miles south from where she was reported missing, the bureau said in a news release.

“Investigators were searching in the area of Moffat in Saguache County on an investigation not related to the Morphew disappearance when the remains were discovered,” the bureau said.

The El Paso County Coroner on Wednesday confirmed the remains were those of Morphew.

Morphew’s husband, Barry, had faced a first-degree murder charge in 2021 in connection with his wife’s disappearance. But his trial was scrapped in April 2022 after prosecutors moved to dismiss the case while investigators continued the search for her. A judge ruled prosecutors can still pursue the same charges against him in the future.

CNN is seeking comment from Barry Morphew and his attorney. In May 2022, he told ABC’s Good Morning America: “I love my wife. I just want her to be found.”

There have been no arrests since the discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains, authorities said. On Wednesday, the office of 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley offered no comment when asked by CNN about potential plans for future prosecution.

“We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne,” Chafee County Sheriff John Spezze said.

Anne Kelly, district attorney for the 12th Judicial District, where Morphew’s remains were found, told CNN, “The case is still under active investigation. For that reason, I am unable to comment on the investigation until more information is known.”

She said her office will have an update in the coming weeks.

“The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office expresses our condolences to Suzanne’s family,” Kelly added.

