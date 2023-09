Baltimore police are searching for a murder suspect in killing of 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — Baltimore police continue to search for an “extremely dangerous” man suspected of murdering 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere, who was found dead in an apartment building on Monday.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley, should be considered armed and dangerous as he is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, assault and other offenses, acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Tuesday.

LaPere, co-founder of the small startup EcoMap Technologies, was reported missing Monday morning, according to police. Just hours later, police were called to a downtown apartment building, where LaPere was discovered with signs of blunt-force trauma to her head, Worley said.

The young tech executive, who had been named on this year’s Forbes 30 under 30 list for social impact, is being mourned as an innovative leader who was devoted to supporting those around her.

The building where she was found had security measures that would have required someone to “allow the (suspect) in the building,” Worley said.

Investigators believe Billingsley is still in Baltimore and are urging anyone who may know his whereabouts or any other information to immediately call 911, Worley said Tuesday.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he considers Billingsley “extremely dangerous,” a warning echoed by the police commissioner.

“This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm,” Worley cautioned, citing the suspect’s criminal record.

Billingsley pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2009 and second-degree assault in 2011, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to a first-degree sex offense in 2015 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 16 months already served, the records show.

Since his release from prison in October 2022, Billingsley has been registered as a sex offender in Maryland’s database.

The police commissioner noted Billingsley is a suspect in at least one other case but did not elaborate further.

A vigil will be held for LaPere Wednesday evening to “celebrate Pava’s extraordinary life and the profound impact she had on our community,” EcoMap said in a social media post.

LaPere remembered as ‘visionary’ force in Baltimore

LaPere’s sudden death has stunned loved ones and members of the local tech community who say the EcoMap co-founder was a beloved leader whose unrelenting dedication to her work was essential to the startup’s growing success.

“Pava’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, amplifying ecosystems, and fortifying Baltimore’s tech community set her apart as an exceptional leader, and her boundless passion for EcoMap’s mission was foundational to our success,” EcoMap said in a Facebook post.

LaPere founded EcoMap alongside COO Sherrod Davis while she was a 21-year-old college student at Johns Hopkins University, according to EcoMap’s website. With just over 30 employees, the startup is part of the artificial intelligence wave. It sells AI tools, including a customizable chatbot, that aim to make clients’ information easier to access and customer communications more seamless, the company says.

In August, the company said it had reached nearly $8 million in financing.

In addition to being a driving force behind EcoMap, LaPere strove to uplift others within Baltimore’s community, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.

“Pava was a very young, talented, devoted Baltimorian – someone that I had the opportunity to get to know over the past few years – who would help anybody that she would see,” Scott recalled.

When EcoMap announced it had closed a $3.5 million funding round in June, LaPere said she and the company were “particularly proud of the number of investors from our hometown of Baltimore.”

We are passionately committed to making an impact on the city, and we are proud to be part of its growing tech ecosystem,” LaPere said in a news release at the time.

LaPere’s mentor and CEO of Baltimore-based company Fearless, Delali Dzirasa, told CNN LaPere was highly regarded in her community.

“There is no person on planet Earth that could tell Pava that she couldn’t do something,” Dzirasa said. “Even though she was a force, she always made space for other people,” he added.

