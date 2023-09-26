All charges dismissed against Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry

By Danny Freeman, CNN

Philadelphia (CNN) — All charges were dismissed Tuesday against the Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop last month.

Officer Mark Dial had been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter and five other counts stemming from the August 14 shooting in Philadelphia. The case was notable in that police initially told reporters Irizarry “lunged at the officers” while outside his vehicle, only to later admit that video disproved that assertion.

In court Tuesday, Judge Wendy L. Pew dismissed the charges and said that she agreed “100%” with the defense in the case.

“There’s no way in this world this man committed murder,” Brian McMonagle, the defense attorney for Dial, said. “And every tragedy is not a crime.”

According to the initial police statement, two officers saw a man driving erratically, and when the man pulled into a parking spot, they approached the vehicle. Seconds later, one of the officers fatally shot Irizarry.

Police initially told reporters that the officers gave the man multiple commands to drop a weapon while he was outside his vehicle and that Irizarry had lunged at the officers.

However, two days later, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the shooting happened while Irizarry was inside the vehicle, citing body worn camera footage. The video “made it very clear what we initially reported was not actually what happened,” Outlaw said.

The Philadelphia district attorney charged Dial with murder and other felony crimes earlier this month and released the disturbing body camera footage of the shooting.

“These body-worn camera videos will be introduced into evidence, most likely at both the preliminary hearing and a trial,” Larry Krasner said after releasing the footage. “They are crucial evidence in the case and in many ways, they speak for themselves.”

Outlaw also said she had suspended Dial with the intent to dismiss him at the end of 30 days.

Dial had not entered a plea prior to Tuesday’s hearing.

“We intend to vigorously defend him against the charges,” defense attorney Fortunato Perri Jr. said in a statement. “Despite what has been portrayed to the media, the facts will unmistakably show that Officer Mark Dial was legally justified in discharging his weapon while fearing for his life.”

McMonagle said his client believed Irizarry was pointing a gun at him.

“Video evidence in this case which we’ve uncovered demonstrates completely that officer Dial got out of his car, ordered (Irizarry) to show his hands, and then heard ‘gun,’” McMonagle said.

Irizarry’s aunt, Zoraida Garcia, said the family believes there may have been a language barrier between Irizarry and the police because he did not speak English well. He had moved from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia seven years ago, she said.

