5 things to know for Sept. 26: Auto strike, GOP debate, Immigration, Maui fires, Covid

(CNN) — Nearly 50,000 mattresses sold exclusively at Costco have been recalled due the to risk of mold exposure. Federal safety regulators said Monday the mattresses could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process, potentially leading to health risks for consumers with compromised immune systems or some allergies.

1. Auto strike

President Joe Biden is set to visit Michigan today to join the picket line with striking autoworkers. Former President Donald Trump will travel there the following day for a prime-time Detroit-area speech at which autoworkers are also expected to be among those in attendance. The Biden administration is touting the trip as an effort to show solidarity with members of the United Auto Workers who are striking against the Big Three automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — for a second week. This move is significant as presidents, including Biden himself, have previously declined to wade into union disputes to avoid the perception of taking sides on issues in which the negotiating parties are often engaged in litigation.

2. Presidential debate

The second 2024 GOP presidential debate is set for Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, and the stage is shrinking. The Republican National Committee announced late Monday that seven candidates will participate in the debate — down one from their first clash. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum met the RNC’s heightened polling and fundraising standards for Wednesday’s debate. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who appeared in the first primary debate, did not. Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, is skipping the event.

3. Immigration

Migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border are expected to remain high in the near term, according to a senior US Customs and Border Protection official. On Sunday, Border Patrol agents arrested close to 9,000 people and apprehended around 7,500 people on Saturday. This comes as the surge in migrants — mostly from Venezuela — is placing a strain on federal resources. Over the weekend, the US received additional commitments from Mexico that are expected to help eventually drive down numbers. As part of the agreement, Mexico said it would deport migrants from its border cities to their home countries and take several actions to “depressurize” its northern cities.

4. Maui fires

Some Lahaina residents were finally able to return to their burned-out neighborhood on Monday, more than a month after fires destroyed most of the historic town and killed 97 people. Maui County has warned that “many dangers remain,” as burn sites could still be covered with hazardous materials like ash and other debris, such as asbestos, heavy metals and other chemicals. Despite some hazards, Hawaii officials are trying “to do whatever is necessary for people to get closure,” Gov. Josh Green said. The disaster area has been split into zones, which will be gradually reopened to residents as they are inspected and deemed safe to reenter.

5. Long Covid

Almost 7% of US adults — nearly 18 million people — have struggled with lingering Covid-19 symptoms, according to a new survey from the National Center for Health Statistics. Around a million children have also been affected by long Covid, the survey found. This particular report defines long Covid as symptoms that last at least three months after a positive test or a doctor’s diagnosis of Covid-19. In response to the need for a better understanding of the condition and treatment, the Department of Health and Human Services awarded $45 million in new grants last week to expand access to care and foster best practices for long Covid management.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back — but not as you know it

After a myriad of controversies, Victoria’s Secret scrapped its runway show featuring supermodels in over-the-top lingerie and angel wings. See what the brand is spotlighting instead.

Traylor is that you? Couple nicknames for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The internet is in a frenzy over the potential romantic link between NFL star Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift. In just a day, T-Swift boosted T-Kelce’s jersey sales by 400% and fans are already coming up with couple nicknames.

‘Spooky’ octopus spotted during a deep-sea expedition

Researchers spotted a rare Dumbo Octopus while exploring the sea floor off the coast of Hawaii. Watch the video here.

Now you can speak to ChatGPT — and it will talk back

The artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT can now hear, see and speak after OpenAI gave the chatbot its most humanlike update yet.

What happens to your body if you exercise but don’t eat well

Even if your workouts are keeping you thin, health experts say it’s virtually impossible to outrun a bad diet. Read how exercise and diet are correlated.

Actor David McCallum, known for his role on the long-running CBS show “NCIS,” has died, the network said in a statement. He was 90. McCallum played chief medical examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard, an eccentric and skilled professional who served as a patriarch to the show’s investigators.

$5.5 million

That’s how much the El Paso Walmart shooter has agreed to pay in restitution to those impacted by his deadly rampage in 2019. The gunman stormed through a Walmart along the US-Mexico border with the sole intention of killing Mexican people and immigrants, authorities have said. He killed 23 people and wounded 22 others in one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern US history.

“I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator.”

— Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, denying wrongdoing amid bribery charges and a flurry of calls to resign. Prosecutors allege Menendez accepted cash, gold, a luxury vehicle, and other bribes in exchange for the senator’s influence. A growing number of Menendez’s fellow Democrats are calling for his resignation in the wake of the damning indictment.

Check your local forecast here>>>

Astrophysicist explains why NASA milestone is ‘incredible’

NASA recently returned its first asteroid sample to Earth seven years after launching the mission into space. Listen to this astrophysicist explain why the milestone is “incredible.”

