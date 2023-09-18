5 things to know for Sept. 18: Lee aftermath, Government shutdown, Strikes, UN, Libya

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — The 2024 Republican presidential candidates are amplifying their heated rhetoric ahead of the second GOP primary debate next week. Former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday significantly escalated his campaign attacks against his former boss, saying former President Donald Trump is “willing to ignore” America’s debt crises and other urgent issues.

1. Lee aftermath

Post-tropical cyclone Lee is forecast to gradually weaken early this week before moving back out into the Atlantic Ocean. Over the weekend, the storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across the East Coast and Atlantic Canada. Officials in Florida announced at least one death has been attributed to the conditions spurred by Lee. In Maine, where winds reached over 80 mph, more than 90,000 customers were left in the dark Saturday, and photos from across the state showed toppled trees near homes and on roadways. President Joe Biden has authorized the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief and assistance.

2. Government shutdown

Congress is facing a spending deadline at the end of the month and lawmakers are acknowledging that a government shutdown may be inevitable. A group of Republicans finalized a tentative deal on a short-term spending plan over the weekend, but several GOP hardliners blasted the agreement Sunday night, leaving House Republicans once again at a major impasse on spending. The bill would impose cuts across departments instead of keeping the government funded at current levels. It also does not include the White House request for $40 billion in supplemental funding for natural disasters and the war in Ukraine, which Senate leaders in both parties desire. Even if it passes the House, the bill will certainly be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate, meaning Congress is no closer to avoiding a government shutdown.

3. Strikes

The United Auto Workers’ strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis has entered its fourth day. This is the first time that union members have struck all three US automakers at the same time. Negotiations continued over the weekend between UAW and the Big Three automakers, but the union warned they could call for additional strikes this week if their demands are not met. “We’re prepared to do whatever we have to do,” UAW president Shawn Fain said Sunday on CBS. “These companies have made a quarter of a trillion dollars in the last 10 years — $21 billion in the last six months alone — and our workers’ wages and conditions have went backwards.” The auto strike comes amid a growing movement of US workers walking off the job, from Hollywood writers and actors to factory workers and Starbucks baristas.

4. United Nations

World leaders are meeting in New York City starting today for the UN General Assembly. The pressing topics at hand include Russia’s war in Ukraine, lethal floods in Libya, multiple coups on the African continent, North versus South economic funding, violence in Haiti, and climate change, to name a few. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also planning to use an in-person appearance at the meetings to appeal for more support. Notably, President Biden will be the only leader of the permanent five members of the UN Security Council to attend. Nevertheless, dozens of other chiefs of delegations will stand at the podium to deliver remarks for their nations. If you’d like to be a UN observer, tune into UNTV on Tuesday, when Brazil kicks off the speechmaking followed by the US, Ukraine and Cuba, among others.

5. Libya floods

The UN has revised its previous death toll from the floods in Libya as crews race to provide aid to thousands of those impacted. Around 4,000 people have died across Libya, the UN said Sunday, a significant decrease from Saturday’s initial report that said at least 11,300 people died in Derna, the epicenter of the disaster. The UN cited the Libyan Red Crescent with the conflicting figures for Saturday’s report and said the numbers for the death toll are fluid. Experts say the impact of Storm Daniel was greatly exacerbated by a confluence of factors including aging, crumbling infrastructure, inadequate warnings and the accelerating climate crisis.py

HAPPENING LATER

Five Americans detained in Iran expected to be freed today

Five Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released today as part of a wider US-Iran deal, the Iranian foreign ministry said. The US government had designated all five Americans as being wrongfully detained, including three who have spent years in prison there.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Bears raid Krispy Kreme donuts van

The irresistible aroma of fresh donuts lured a bear and her cubs to the ultimate sweet feast! View footage of the heist.

Get ready for a spike in wedding proposals

The Covid-19 pandemic altered the dating world for a while, resulting in a lull in proposals. In better news, engagements are expected to rebound in 2024, according to the largest jewelry company in the US.

License plate helps woman win $50,000 lottery prize

The numbers on a Maryland woman’s license plate led her to win a $50,000 lottery prize. Read about her lucky strategy.

Inter Miami lost for the first time since Lionel Messi arrived at the club

The soccer team’s impressive winless streak ended Sunday, after taking to the field without Messi who was rested for the first time since signing with the club in July.

Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame leadership

Following a series of controversial comments, the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine was voted off the board he helped create.

TODAY’S NUMBER

9

That’s how many teenagers escaped from a Pennsylvania juvenile detention center on Sunday following a riot at the facility. The center is located around 15 miles west of South Coventry Township, where escaped murderer Danilo Cavalcante was captured last Wednesday after nearly two weeks on the run. Four of the nine were taken into custody early this morning.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We deeply understand the frustration and anger of the passengers.”

— A spokesperson for Swiss International Air Lines, issuing an apology statement this past weekend after a plane took off with passengers but not a single checked bag on board. The Swiss flight bound for Spain left without luggage due to a lack of ground staff, the company said, adding it hopes to remedy the issue as soon as possible.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

This man can pronounce every word in the dictionary

Meet Jacques Bailly, the official pronouncer of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Watch this short video to hear him enunciate some commonly mispronounced words.

