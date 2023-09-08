Police searching for escaped Pennsylvania killer focus again on botanical gardens, which is now closed as they dig for clues

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities looking for a convicted killer who escaped last week from an eastern Pennsylvania prison again scoured nearby botanical gardens Thursday evening – forcing guests to leave – after investigators indicated he may have been seen there for the second day this week.

The police activity is among the latest developments in an intense search for Danelo Cavalcante, now in its ninth day Friday, that has focused on rural Chester County after his August 31 escape from the county correctional facility – an escape that has unsettled residents and triggered fear in his victim’s family.

Officers on Thursday swarmed to Chester County’s Longwood Gardens – nearly 3 miles from the prison he’d escaped. By evening, guests were asked to leave and workers were told to temporarily shelter in place, a gardens spokesperson said, before the attraction announced it’d shut down until further notice because of the hunt.

A CNN crew saw heavy police activity at the gardens around 6:30 p.m., and state troopers raced to shut down area roads.

Before Thursday’s search at the gardens, a person reported seeing someone matching the escapee’s description running through the area before noon, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

Another Cavalcante sighting was reported Thursday evening, state police said, without providing details including the location.

Thursday morning’s possible sighting could mark the second day this week he was seen at the gardens, after authorities said a security camera spotted him there Monday.

And that’s in addition to a string of other sightings that have kept investigators focused generally on rustic terrain near the Chester County Prison, situated some 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

As of Thursday afternoon, authorities believed Cavalcante was within the perimeter they were searching – an area about 8 to 10 square miles, Bivens said.

Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 in the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend Deborah Brandão in Chester County. Authorities said Cavalcante stabbed 33-year-old Brandão 38 times in front of her two children, who are now in the care of her sister.

Cavalcante also is wanted in a 2017 homicide case in Brazil, his native country, a US Marshals Service official has said.

Since Cavalcante escaped, Brandão’s relatives in the area are living in fear, barricading themselves inside their home, Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan said Thursday during a news conference.

“They do have protection, and they are terrified. They haven’t left their home,” Ryan said. “We do have police detail around them 24 hours a day, but I know they’re very, very worried.”

The sightings

Investigators believe Cavalcante has been seen multiple times in Chester County as the search involving hundreds of law enforcement personnel has unfolded.

Here’s what we know about some of the sightings that happened before Thursday:

• August 31: Cavalcante is seen on jail surveillance video escaping from Chester County Prison. The video showed him crab-walking” between two walls in an exercise yard – placing his hands on one wall and his feet on another – and shimmying up out of view, according to the prison’s acting warden, Howard Holland. Cavalcante then ran across a roof, scaled another fence, and got through razor wire, Holland said.

• September 1: A resident of Pocopson Township, where the prison is situated, said he saw Cavalcante inside his home Friday, taking food before leaving, CNN affiliate WPVI reported.

• September 2: Cavalcante was spotted on surveillance video about 1.5 miles from the prison, authorities said.

• Monday: A security camera recorded Cavalcante at Longwood Gardens, authorities said.

• Tuesday: An area resident reported seeing Cavalcante in a creek bed on the resident’s property, Bivens said.

Authorities’ plea to the public

Officials have asked residents to be vigilant, saying they should know the descriptions of Calvante’s appearance – roughly 5 feet tall with long, curly black hair and brown eyes – because he’s dangerous and violent. Bevins urged people on Thursday to lock their home and car doors.

“Cavalcante has clearly already obtained some clothing and other unknown supplies,and we want to minimize any opportunity that he might have to get anything more,” Bevins said. “It is very important we keep the pressure on him as we continue this hunt.”

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that would lead to Cavalcante’s arrest. Some in the community are growing restless over the lack of a capture.

Alex Pyle, who manages Brandywine Ace Pet and Farm located near the edge of the search area, said Wednesday the manhunt has caused confusion for many customers.

“A lot of chaos. A lot of speeding vehicles, cop cars going to and from. A lot of customers looking at the roadways and wondering, ‘Is this road gonna be open?’ A lot of phone calls, ‘Hey are you open,’” Pyle told CNN affiliate KYW. “I know where the customer base is still a little scared and anxious for this to be over.”

Customers have asked to buy security cameras, hoping to spot Cavalcante, while others sought coolers to take on road trips until Cavalcante is captured, Pyle said.

