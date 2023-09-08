5 things to know for Sept. 8: Presidential race, Hurricane Lee, G20, SCOTUS, Climate

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Covid-19 cases are increasing, but after the pandemic’s intense physical and emotional toll, many people can’t seem to muster the energy to care. If the virus feels too overwhelming to think about again or is not yet in your immediate view, these expert tips can help you get over Covid apathy.

1. Presidential race

A new CNN poll reveals decreased confidence among Democratic-aligned voters about supporting President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. The dismal poll numbers come as Biden faces broadly negative job ratings overall and widespread concerns that his age, at 80 years old, might affect his current level of physical and mental competence. According to the poll, a broad 67% majority of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters wish they had an alternative to Biden — and 46% of registered voters say that any Republican presidential nominee would be a better choice than Biden in 2024. While we are still around 14 months away from the election, it’s a safe bet that Biden will be the party’s nominee, assuming no other credible Democrats will step up to challenge him. However, analysts are cautioning his current unpopularity may give former President Donald Trump his shot at reclaiming power.

2. Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee has strengthened into a major Category 5 storm, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 160 mph as it spins over the Atlantic. The storm system is well east of the Caribbean but could still become a dangerous hurricane over the southwestern Atlantic early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Computer model trends for Lee have shown the hurricane taking a turn to the north early next week, though it’s still too soon to know how close it will get to the US. Meteorologists say that any potential impact on the East Coast will become more clear as Lee moves to the west in the coming days.

3. G20

World leaders have begun arriving in India for the annual G20 summit, where they will meet to address several pressing crises facing the globe. President Joe Biden and other US allies are set to arrive today at the forum in New Delhi, but Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping are not expected to attend. Amid heightened international tensions, the two autocratic leaders are skipping the summit for various reasons, but analysts say both absences display clear fractures coursing through the gathering. Xi has never missed a G20 summit since taking power in 2012, which may mark a shift in how China views the G20 — a premier global forum that brings together economies representing 80% of global GDP.

4. Supreme Court

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said that the Supreme Court is working on “concrete steps” to address ethics issues at the high court following several news stories on justices’ unreported luxury travel and relationships with political donors. ProPublica, the Associated Press and other outlets have reported on issues concerning justices’ undisclosed trips on private jets, lavish vacations and the use of taxpayer-funded staff to perform tasks related to book ventures. The comments from Kavanaugh come weeks before the start of a new term for the Supreme Court and critics, including Democrats in Congress, are pressuring the justices to develop a code of conduct specific to the justices themselves.

5. Climate change

Planet-warming pollution made this summer’s heat twice as likely for most people on Earth, a new analysis has found. Between June and August, 98% of the global population — 7.95 billion people — experienced high temperatures made at least twice as likely by climate change, according to the research group Climate Central. Nearly half of humanity, around 3.9 billion people, also experienced 30 days or more of heat made at least three times more likely by planet-warming pollution, according to the report. This included the US states of Hawaii, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana and Florida. Data from another study this week showed June, July and August all broke global records for the hottest such months.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

How to watch US Open men’s semifinals

Twenty-year-old American Ben Shelton hopes to upset World No. 2 Novak Djokovic today in a highly-anticipated semifinal match. The other semifinal will see world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz face Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Detroit Lions shock reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs

Also in the sports world, the 2023 NFL season kicked off Thursday with an impressive win for the Lions — and a complete shakeup for the Chiefs.

Who will win the lying down contest?

Seven competitors vying for the title of “Laziest Citizen” have been lying down on mats for over 20 days! View photos here.

Ultra-spicy ‘One Chip Challenge’ removed from store shelves

Tortilla chip brand Paqui is removing the product from stores after a Massachusetts family claims their teenage son may have died from eating the single “challenge” chip.

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in rape case

The actor, best known for his lead role on “That ’70s Show,” was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after being found guilty in May on two counts of rape.

TODAY’S NUMBER

6

That’s how many inches of rain Hong Kong received within one hour today. Flash flooding in the city has submerged metro stations and trapped drivers on roads as authorities suspended schools and urged the public to seek safe shelter. The hourly rainfall today is the highest since records began in 1884, the government said.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Over 250 million people face acute food insecurity worldwide and by deliberately attacking Ukraine’s ports, the Kremlin is depriving them of the food they desperately need.”

— EU Council President Charles Michel, accusing Russia of “weaponizing food” after the country pulled out of a deal in July that allowed Ukrainian ships to safely navigate through the Black Sea. While the EU attempts to provide alternative export routes, Ukraine also submitted an official proposal to Turkey this week to operate a “grain corridor” in the Black Sea without Russia’s participation. This comes as accounts on the ground say Ukrainian forces are making incremental gains amid constant attacks from both sides.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Wild sand kittens

These adorable felines may look like domestic kittens, but don’t be fooled! They’re actually feisty scavengers in the brutally hot Moroccan desert.

