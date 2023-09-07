Ongoing neglect in New Jersey’s state-run veteran nursing homes allowed Covid-19 to spread ‘virtually unchecked,’ DOJ investigation finds

By Jessica Xing, CNN

(CNN) — Veterans’ constitutional rights continue to be violated in two of New Jersey’s state-run veterans nursing homes after a lack of basic hygiene and infection control in the facilities allowed Covid-19 to spread “virtually unchecked” in the pandemic’s early days, according to a Justice Department report released Thursday.

The Justice Department began to investigate the Paramus and Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Homes in October 2020 after Covid-19 ravaged the facilities’ populations, with the highest and fouth-highest reported death tolls in the state’s long-term care facilities, the report says.

By July 2020, the facilities had reported a combined total of 146 resident deaths – and federal investigators believe the true toll is likely much higher, the report states.

One worker at the Paramus facility described the conditions as “pure hell,” while a Menlo Park staff member called their facility “a battlefield,” the report states.

As Covid-19 spread through the nursing homes, staff failed to properly wash their hands, isolate infected residents and disinfect common areas and bedrooms, among other poor practices, the report says. In Menlo Park, Veterans Affairs staff noted dirty nursing stations and “bugs everywhere.”

Investigators say the substandard care and significant leadership failures are still ongoing, violating residents’ 14th Amendment right to reasonable care and safety.

The report accuses the facilities of still failing to properly train their staff or comply with basic infection control protocols, such as testing, contact tracing and isolation of sick residents.

The failures extend beyond infection control, the report says, noting staff are not performing proper wound prevention and care or implementing policies to prevent or respond to residents falling, which is a leading cause of death in nursing homes.

“Those who served to protect this nation and their families are entitled to appropriate care when they reside at a veterans’ home,” US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey said in a statement Thursday.

“These conditions must swiftly be addressed to ensure that our veterans and their families at these facilities receive the care they so richly deserve. We will not stop working until they do,” Sellinger added.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement his administration has made steps to improve the nursing home conditions, including hiring private management to assist the facilities.

The report acknowledged the hiring of outside contractors but noted “it does not appear as though those outside vendors have begun their work. … The decision underscores the lack of internal capacity for change.”

Murphy said the report is “a deeply disturbing reminder that the treatment received by our heroic veterans is unacceptable and, quite frankly, appalling.”

“However, it is clear that we have significantly more work to do and we are open to exploring all options to deliver for our veterans the high level of care they deserve and are entitled to under the law,” the governor said.

The New Jersey Department of Military and Veteran Affairs referred to Murphy’s office for comment.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.