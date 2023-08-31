One inmate killed in ongoing incident at Fulton County Jail

By Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — One inmate has been killed in an ongoing mass stabbing incident at the Fulton County Jail, Natalie Ammons with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told CNN via email.

The situation is active, according to the department.

The US Department of Justice launched a civil rights investigation in July into the jail for the dilapidated and unsanitary conditions, as well as violence against detainees.

Former President Donald J. Trump and 18 other co-defendants were booked into the same jail earlier this month, but only one – Harrison Floyd – was held there. He was released Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

