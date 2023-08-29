Natural gas was behind explosion that killed father of NFL player Caleb Farley at North Carolina home

By Melissa Alonso and Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — The death of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley’s father resulted from a natural gas explosion that shook a North Carolina home, authorities said Tuesday. Investigators were unable to determine its source.

The August 22 explosion and collapse of the home in Mooresville, some 30 miles north of downtown Charlotte, injured one other person.

The body of Robert Farley, 61, was found in a back bedroom, according to Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office and Emergency Management spokesperson Kent Greene. Family friend Christian Rogers, 25, was injured, Greene said last week.

“Further investigation into the cause and origin cannot be continued due to the instability of the remaining structure,” the fire marshal’s office said Tuesday. “Any remaining investigations will be conducted by the owner’s insurance provider.”

Emergency units arrived early on August 22 at the property and found Rogers, who “was exiting the house and was transported to Atrium Main in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries,” Greene said.

“It was like Armageddon. There was insulation coming out of the air like snow, bricks down the street hundreds of feet away, pieces of wood,” a neighbor, Pete Schuerger, told CNN affiliate WBTV. “Pretty devastating to see that big explosion.”

Another neighbor, Clay Wild, told WBTV the explosion happened around midnight.

“It just sounded like a massive, like 10 times a thunder and lightning storm,” Wild said.

The 6,391-square foot home, about 30 miles north of Charlotte, and several vehicles were total losses, according to the statement.

Caleb Farley said his father was beloved in his community.

“Growing up as a little boy, I always knew my father was well-respected in this community. I appreciate the support. Everybody coming out to just check on my family,” Farley told WBTV. “All I have in this world is my faith. That’s all I got.”

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said it was most important for Titans players, coaches and officials to support Farley emotionally.

“It’s just shocking,” he told reporters at the team’s training facility. “But also we got to focus on Caleb and his family and what we can do to support them and be here for them.”

CNN has sought comment from Farley’s representatives.

County property records indicate Caleb Farley, who went to high school in nearby Maiden, purchased the 1.67-acre property on Lake Norman earlier this year.

A first-round draft pick in 2021, Farley played 12 games in his first two, injury-plagued seasons with the team. He currently is on the physically unable to perform list.

