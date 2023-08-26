2 fans wounded by gunfire during Chicago White Sox game, officials say

By Michelle Watson and Lechelle Benken, CNN

(CNN) — At least two people were wounded by gunfire during a baseball game Friday night at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, police said.

A 42-year-old woman is hospitalized in fair condition after suffering a gunshot wound to her leg during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, the Chicago Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Another 26-year-old woman was grazed in the stomach area and refused medical treatment, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear Friday night, but police said, “At no time was it believed there was an active threat.”

The White Sox released a statement early Saturday saying two fans were “struck by bullets” at the game and wished them a speedy recovery.

“It is unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark,” the team said in the statement posted on social media. “While the police continue to investigate, White Sox security confirms that this incident did not involve an altercation of any kind.”

CNN has reached out to the White Sox for further comment.

Attendee Tom Miller said he was sitting two rows behind where the shooting occurred, CNN affiliate WLS reported. And although he said he didn’t hear or see what happened, moments later a woman appeared to be bleeding from the leg.

“All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg,” Miller told WLS. “And all of a sudden, security was there and they kicked us out.”

After being removed from that section, he returned to his seat about 45 minutes later, Miller said.

The shooting is under investigation. Chicago Police urged people to come forward with information by contacting the department.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.