US military jet crashes near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego

today at 6:21 AM
By Oren Liebermann and Ray Sanchez, CNN

(CNN) — A US military F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed late Thursday near San Diego, according to a statement from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, the Marines said Friday in a statement.

The crash site is on US government property in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, “and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground,” the Marines said.

An investigation into the crash has begun, according to the Marines.

The F/A-18 Hornet is the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, and is considered “the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation,” according to Naval Air Systems Command.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

