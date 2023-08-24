Vehicles overturned by suspected tornado along I-96 as severe storms batter Michigan, leaving more than 330,000 without power

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A suspected tornado in southern Michigan flipped several cars on an interstate Thursday night as a powerful round of severe thunderstorms brings heavy rains, strong winds and widespread power outages across southern portions of the state, forecasters say.

“Subjects are reportedly pinned in vehicles,” Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez told CNN of the havoc on Interstate 96 near Weberville, Michigan. Details on injuries were not provided.

A large and “extremely dangerous” tornado was confirmed in the same area Thursday night. The confirmed tornado hit near the city of Williamston and town of Fowlerville – which bookend Weberville – at about 9:30 p.m. ET, according to the National Weather Service Offices in Detroit and Grand Rapids.

The damage was reported in Ingham County, where officials urged residents to shelter indoors and said emergency crews are working to clear downed trees and power lines.

The tornado’s warning was canceled at 9:51 p.m., but the area could still see tornado-inducing storms.

More than 340,000 people are without power in southern Michigan Thursday night, according to tracker PowerOutage.us. The number is expected to increase as storms roll through.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for southern Michigan until 1 a.m. ET. The storms will march south into northern Ohio in the coming hours.

The biggest threats include battering wind gusts of up to 85 mph, large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and possible tornadoes. A powerful gust of 70 mph has already been reported in Eaton County.

The storms come on the heels of an earlier round of heavy rainfall that wrapped up in southern Michigan and northern Ohio Thursday morning. The downpours brought 7.36 inches of rain to Belleville, Michigan and nearly 8 inches to Danbury, Ohio.

