1 dead and 1 injured after explosion at North Carolina home owned by NFL player Caleb Farley

(CNN) — One person is dead and another is injured after the explosion and collapse Tuesday of a North Carolina home owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, authorities said in a news release.

Emergency units arrived early Tuesday morning at the Mooresville property and found one victim who “was exiting the house and was transported to Atrium Main in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries,” Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office and Emergency Management spokesperson Kent Greene said.

A body was found later during a search of the debris. Authorities didn’t release the names of the victims, saying they needed to notify family members.

“It was like Armageddon. There was insulation coming out of the air like snow, bricks down the street hundreds of feet away, pieces of wood,” a neighbor, Pete Schuerger, told CNN affiliate WBTV. “Pretty devastating to see that big explosion.”

Another neighbor, Clay Wild, told WBTV the explosion happened around midnight.

“It just sounded like a massive, like 10 times a thunder and lightning storm,” Wild said.

The 6,391-square foot home, about 30 miles north of Charlotte, and several vehicles are total losses, according to the statement.

The cause and origin of the explosion are under investigation, Greene said.

CNN has reached out to the Titans and representatives for Farley for comment.

County property records indicate Farley, who went to high school in nearby Maiden, purchased the 1.67-acre property on Lake Norman earlier this year. Greene could not confirm whether Farley was on scene or had spoken to authorities Tuesday.

A first-round draft pick in 2021, Farley played 12 games in his first two seasons with the team.

