Customs officers seize over $380,000 worth of cocaine off bus from Mexico

(CNN) — US customs officers in Texas discovered nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus coming from Mexico.

Field operations officers with the US Customs and Border Protection seized the “significant amount” of narcotics at the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas, the agency reported. Roma is along the Rio Grande in South Texas, roughly 50 miles northwest of McAllen.

Officers came across the drugs on August 12, according to a news release Tuesday. After the bus arrived, officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection.

The examination uncovered 22 packages that contained nearly 50 pounds of cocaine, the agency said.

The seized narcotics had a street value of more than $380,000, CBP said.

The agency has seized more than 65,000 pounds of cocaine since October 2022, CBP data shows.

